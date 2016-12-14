14,000 Discarded “Jerry Maguire” VHS Tapes Will Live On As A Giant Desert Pyramid

WHAT: The Jerry Maguire Video Store project unveiling and fundraiser at Los Angeles pop culture gallery Iam8bit, during January 13-29, 2017.

WHO: Presented by Everything Is Terrible!, the Chicago-based vlog that posts campy dated clips from VHS tapes. With special guest performances by comics Kate Berlant and Branden Wardell, musicians Chrome Canyon and Daedelus, and others.

WHY WE CARE: Everything Is Terrible! has amassed the world’s largest collection of Jerry Maguire VHS tapes with plans to use them as building blocks for a permanent pyramid in the desert “where all the world’s Jerrys will live until the end of time” thanks to a team of architects, engineers, and builders.

The Jerry Maguire Video Store exhibit will recreate a mid-’90s video rental store that carries only VHS tapes of Jerry Maguire—the 1996 movie starring Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding, Jr., and Renée Zellweger that spawned the lines “Show me the money!” and “You had me at hello.” Proceeds from the event will go toward land, materials, and labor.

“This absurd piece of long-form performance art has been achieved solely through fan donations, with a current total of approximately 14,000 once beloved video tapes,” reads EIT’s website. “Seeing thousands of Jerrys finally reunited will forever destroy the viewers’ previous perception of culture, waste, and existence as a whole.

“This is the stupidest incarnation of the American dream and it must be realized.”