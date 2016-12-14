Here They Are: YouTube’s Ads Of The Year For 2016

Can the quality of an ad be judged solely on how many views it gets? Well, in short, no. But a views tally does help narrow down which commercials were the most popular. And over the last few years, YouTube and The Webbys have teamed up to present a selection of the most popular ads of the year for people to vote on an overall winner across a select group of categories.
This year, there were 30 ads in six categories, looking for the ad that best Takes a Stand, Puts Stars In Your Eyes, Is Your Guilty Pleasure, Goes Straight To The Heart, Knows No Limits, and Says It In Six. Check out all the winners in the slide show above.