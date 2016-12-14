Why Portland’s Tax On CEO Pay Matters

Last week, Portland, Oregon, became the first city in the nation to impose a tax on publicly traded companies that pay their CEOs more than 100 times the median employee pay.

Portland’s City Council passed an ordinance that will have companies pay an additional 10% surtax on top of the city’s current 2.2% adjusted net income tax if the gap exists. Those leaders who make in excess of 250 times more than their staff must pay an additional 25%.

Portland’s ordinance dovetails with a change in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosure and reporting requirements set to begin in January 2017. Congress approved the Dodd-Frank law in 2010 that requires such information be published, but it took the SEC until 2015 to adopt a rule that would require public companies to disclose the ratio of compensation of the company’s CEO to the median compensation of all its employees.

Before the law, calculating the CEO-to-worker pay ratio was left to researchers, such as those at the Economic Policy Institute, which drew from a variety of data, including from the Federal Reserve. In the last two years, both Glassdoor and PayScale have done their own reports on the CEO-to-staff pay ratio as well as survey workers about how they perceived the gap.

Portland’s Revenue Bureau identified more than 500 publicly traded companies currently doing business in the city including Wells Fargo, Walmart, and General Electric. According to the most recent data from PayScale, Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf made 130 times more, Walmart’s Douglas McMillon made 209 times more, and GE’s Jeffrey Immelt made 202 times more than the average median wage of employees.

A statement from Portland’s City Council observed that the surtax may generate an estimated $2.5 million to $3.5 million per year, and revenue from the proposal will accrue to the General Fund and help the Portland Housing Bureau meet the city’s commitment to funding homelessness services.

“The closest thing I’d seen to a tax on inequality itself.”

The City Council’s proposal for the surtax included an argument that not only would it add to Portland’s revenue stream, but also that it would support human services by extension. The ultimate goal, according to City Commissioner Steve Novick, was for it to tackle income inequality. “When I first read about the idea of applying a higher tax rate to companies with extreme ratios of CEO pay to typical worker pay, I thought it was a fascinating idea—the closest thing I’d seen to a tax on inequality itself,” Novick said in a statement.