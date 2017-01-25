“20th Century Women” Begs The Question, How Would You Make A Movie About Your Mom?

Director Mike Mills has mastered a creative challenge: making films about his parents who, truth be told, he never knew that well.

Mills’s 2010 film Beginners was based on his father coming out as gay at the age of 75, five years before dying of cancer. And now, his latest film, 20th Century Women, dissects the complexities of his mom who was, as Mills describes, impossible to define.

“My mom never fit in the feminine box–she just didn’t fit in. She wanted to be a pilot. She was a drafter. She never wanted to look like a feminine woman,” Mills says. “But the key parts to her interior life, especially the key parts to her history, her story of herself, she never told me–they remain a mystery to me.”

20th Century Women is a dreamy snapshot of 1979 Santa Barbara as seen through the eyes of single mother Dorothea (Annette Bening) and her 15-year-old son Jaime (Lucas Jade Zumann). Feeling as though Jaime is in need of some guidance, Dorothea employs her tenant Abbie (Greta Gerwig) and Jaime’s best friend Julie (Elle Fanning) to teach him what it means to be a man.

Lucas Jade Zumann, Greta Gerwig, Annette Bening, Elle Fanning and Billy Crudup on the set of 20th Century Women, 2016 [Photo: Merrick Morton , courtesy of A24]

20th Century Women is by no means a verbatim retelling of Mills’s childhood, which is exactly how he prefers it. Where Mills finds his creative freedom is in taking a rough outline and coloring in the white space as he sees fit.

“Let’s say if I had a documentary film about [my parents] and filmed them all through my life to now. If you put that together as a movie, once you edit it, once you make it all those editorial decisions, you don’t have a documentary anymore. It’d be your version, this one particular construct, one particular view of them. So even if you have all the facts, you’re cinematizing reality–and I like that,” Mills says. “I like that mixture of trying to get to the heart of a person but turning it into cinema. It becomes something that’s very hard to describe, like some mongrel hybrid thing which actually feels more true.”

The cinematization of Mills’s mother began with, of all people, Humphrey Bogart.