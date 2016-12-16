Dear Brands: You’re Using Christmas Music All Wrong. Here’s How To Fix It

The holiday season is in full effect with brands pumping the wellspring of Christmas to infuse their products and services with good cheer in the hopes that you’ll spend a good amount of cash. And as always, music can be a helpful medium to do just that–but to what effect, exactly?

“There are some brands that do a great job in this, and there are some that get it completely wrong,” says Joel Beckerman, founder of sonic branding agency Man Made Music and one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People. “It’s not about the Christmas music–it’s about the Christmas experience you want to provide people. So any time you use music and sound in association with any kind of experience, it has to be in sync with what people want in association with that connection.”

Just as important, if not more so, is the music should fit the brand. Imagine how jarring it would be to walk into an Apple store with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on full blast. It’s easy to just hit play on some random Spotify holiday mix, but to Beckerman, brands should make sound and music an integral part of their holiday marketing strategies.

“Think about all of the planning down to the smallest detail that a [brand] will engage in: ‘Where am I going to put certain merchandise? What is the store going to look like in holiday time? What do we do with our marketing campaign?’ There’s just an incredible amount of focused detail that they bring and they need to be bringing the same to the music,” Beckerman says.

Whether its music in stores or used for a campaign, Beckerman lays out his five rules for using Christmas tunes effectively. And for good measure, his team at Man Made Music compiled a Co.Create Christmas playlist for your listening pleasure.

“Score people’s brand experience. If you’re playing the music, you’re dead. If you’re scoring their experience, that’s the number one most important thing.”