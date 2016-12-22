EXCLUSIVE: Inside iHeartMedia and Jingle Punks’ First-Ever National Jingle Day

I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony . . .

Oh, I’d love to be an Oscar Mayer weiner . . .

I don’t wanna grow up–I’m a Toys “R” Us kid . . .

For decades, brands have leaned on the power of music to establish an emotional connection with consumers–and now iHeartMedia and audio creative agency Jingle Punks are inaugurating a new holiday to inspire and celebrate the creativity of jingles.

“National Jingle Day is a made up holiday that [Jingle Punks] and iHeartMedia came up with in order to bring awareness to one of our favorite ways of communicating with our clients, jingles,” says Jared Gutstadt, president and chief creative officer of Jingle Punks. “People love music–it markets everything so well. But brands having their own signature jingle, we feel like that should be celebrated and we wanted to create a day around it.”

Jared Gutstadt President and CCO, Jingle Punks

Earlier this month, 13 brands, including Chase, Korbel, Axe, Suave, Logitech, and Ziploc, spent one hour each in the Jingle Punks’ New York City office collaborating in real-time with Gutstadt’s team to produce, write, and record a rough cut of their signature jingle. On December 26, aka National Jingle Day, select jingles will air nationwide across iHeartMedia radio stations. The spirit of the iHeartMedia and Jingle Punks’ endeavor was to put the clients in front of the creatives with no endless notes via email. And what’s just as important to Gutstadt is making music as a marketing strategy a top priority for brands.

“A lot of times these clients come in here with a brief regarding everything from their logo design to the color of their graphics. Typically music is the last thing that people are thinking about,” Gutstadt says. “This is a way to elevate that conversation and bring the music part of it into focus so the music becomes the forefront of the messaging.”

Of course, it’s easier convincing some brands about the importance of music.