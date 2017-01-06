“You Don’t Have To Keep Making Movies For White Boys”: How ”Hidden Figures” Happened

Hidden Figures is a frustrating movie–not at all because of the plot or actors, but because it’s a reminder of how easily such a phenomenal (and true) story could fall through the cracks.

Adapted from Margot Lee Shetterly’s book of the same name, Hidden Figures tells the story of three black female mathematicians working at NASA in the thick of the Space Race with Russia. What Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) accomplished during their time at NASA would be considered noteworthy achievements by any standard. However, when you put their successes in the context of living in 1960s Virginia, it becomes all the more incredible.

As inspirational as a story may be, its salability in Hollywood is another matter entirely for some producers. In this case, would audiences at large really gravitate toward a movie about black women doing math in the ’60s? Hidden Figures producer Donna Gigliotti thinks yes.

Donna Gigliotti

“The truth is that it was sitting out there hiding in plain sight–there’s no question about this,” says Gigliotti, whose producing credits also including Academy Award-winning films Shakespeare in Love and Silver Linings Playbook. “This is the great thing about being independent with funds available to option material and commission screenplays–I could take a leap like this. Every studio in the world, it was on their book reports. They weren’t leaping up and down to do this. That’s what independent producers can do is look around the corner and say here’s something that’s really interesting and nobody else is paying attention.”

Gigliotti knew her gut instincts were on the right track when Pharrell Williams and Octavia Spencer became adamant proponents of the project.

During a general meeting with Mimi Valdes, the chief creative officer of Williams’s I Am Other label and production company, Gigliotti offhandedly mentioned that she was working on this film called Hidden Figures. Valdes instantly assured her that Williams, in some way, shape, or form, would do anything to be a part of the movie.

“I have been around the movie business for a long time, so when people say stuff like that, you think, oh, yeah, sure,” Gigliotti says. “[Valdes] said ‘he’s obsessed with space, he’s a big proponent of STEM initiatives, he grew up 10 miles from where this actually happened in Virginia, and he loves women, so I’m just telling you, you better be prepared.’”