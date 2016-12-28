What Six Leaders Learned From Their Biggest Mistakes Of 2016

From Volkswagen’s ongoing recovery from its emissions scandal to revelations about Wells Fargo’s fraudulent consumer accounts, 2016 hasn’t been short on corporate mistakes and misbehavior. Some slipups were more manageable and than others, and in certain cases leaders immediately admitted fault and changed course. Others denied, deflected, and delayed .

It’s always been important for business leaders to openly admit their misjudgments to their teams and stakeholders–that’s the only way to avoid similar pratfalls in the future. By fits and starts, the business world is coming around to embracing vulnerability, empathy, and transparency, even if we still have a way to go.

As we turn the corner on 2017, here’s what six leaders said led to their biggest miscalculations of the past year, and how those experiences helped them each reset their game plans for the next 12 months.

Last year, Jeff Perkins’s company hired two people away from a competitor. “At the time, we thought this was a huge win,” he says. “They clearly understood our business and could hit the ground running. We would benefit from their deep knowledge of our competitor–or so we thought.”

Having a competitive hiring strategy counts for something, but it isn’t everything.

As it turns out, says Perkins, CMO of the software testing firm QASymphony (which, in full disclosure, is a client of mine), “they ended up not being a good cultural fit. One of these hires was in a critical international sales role, and they slowed our growth in some of our key emerging markets.”

But the error has been instructive. “In 2017, we will be much more rigorous about hiring people who align with our company’s core values,” says Perkins. Having a competitive hiring strategy counts for something, but it isn’t everything–and probably shouldn’t drive hiring decisions all the time.

Dhruv Saxena, cofounder and CEO of the shipping company ShipBob also discovered the decision-making value of, well, values. But for ShipBob, that lesson came through transitioning from startup to grownup. “In the early days, when everyone is in the same room, it is easy to communicate” he says.