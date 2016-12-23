What’s The Future Of Giving? 2016 In Philanthropy

Though we’ve always kept a close eye on developments and innovations in the world of foundations and giving, this year, Co.Exist launched our Future of Philanthropy section to highlight the leaders, groups, tactics, and ventures shaking up how charity works. For instance, if you want to strengthen society and improve the economy long term (as in, for generations), it makes sense to focus on early childhood development . If you want to stop the spread of disease in the developing world, you’ll have to do more than just deliver primitive toilets. You need to solve the concentrated poop stink problem , or else people will just avoid them.

One of the biggest hurdles facing modern philanthropy may be one that the sector itself created. In 2016, it became clear that many foundations don’t give enough toward groups’ overhead costs, lowering their odds of succeeding. (The usual cap is 15% but real costs go up when solutions require lab space, server farms, or foreign bases.)

Thankfully, other players like Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Zuckerberg are backing radical experiments on their own. The social change sector is embracing Silicon Valley-style experimentation around concepts like instant-grantmaking and tracking impact. In some cases, donors are even developing more personal connections with those they’re trying to help.

As numerous calculations have pointed out, philanthropy has far less money than it will take to solve the world’s problems. Below you’ll find stories about groups that recognize that, and are adapting by employing behavioral science nudges, rethinking how businesses should measure success, collaborating more openly when tragedy strikes, and–in Canada at least–developing a musical super-scene as part of a government plan to ensure everyone’s quality of life rocks.

