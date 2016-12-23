Fake Meat, Pea Milk, And An Avocado Time Machine: 2016 In Food

What does having a truly balanced diet really mean? Technically, it’s about making healthy choices , avoiding cheap junk , and counting calories correctly . But the world is warming up, and many around the globe are starving. The resource-intensive way that many commodities are made and transported isn’t helping.

Food businesses have definitely recognized that. In 2016, they provided consumers with food that tastes good and is made in good taste. In other words, companies are addressing how managing their own ecological impact and environmental footprint might push everyone to eat even smarter. Consumers now have an array of choices to feed both personal and global health.

Experimental farming is leading that charge. Be it CRISPR’s gene-editing technology that provides a glimpse into the endlessly customizable, bountiful, and resilient array of crops that may soon await us. Or the ambitious rooftop garden and vertical farming projects, “fully closed-loop” settlements reminiscent of Bio-Dome, and, yes, even urban-farming preschools plowing forward.

At that same time, ag startups are yielding surprising (and even oxymoronic) breakthroughs: Vegan steaks! Pea-based milk! Stay-green avocados! Plus, eating such things could make you more attractive! (For men, at least.) Point is, the menu of diverse, litter-free, and even politically subversive options has expanded to fulfill the needs of more socially conscious eaters. You can read more below. As one stomach-churning story points out, even hospital food has been reinvented.

