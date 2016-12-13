Just Because You Can Pay To Shoot Beautiful Animals, It Doesn’t Mean You Should

WHAT: A new Friends of Animals PSA to raise awareness for Cecil’s Law, a proposed bill which would ban importing trophy kills into New York.

WHO: Friends of Animals, Chemistry Atlanta, Plus Productions

WHY WE CARE: Last year they turned Danny Trejo into a stray dog, but now things decidedly more creepy. Here we see all the dodgy stuff money can buy–from foreign brothels to illegal prescriptions–before settling on big game trophy hunting. The trigger-happy photo edits illustrate the joy and brutality involved in killing animals like lions, elephants and rhinos.

Friends of Animals created the ad to raise money to help fund and pass Cecil’s Law–named after Cecil, the African lion slain by an American dentist in the Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe in July 2015. Also known as Senate Bill S4686A, it’s a piece of legislation that would ban the importation, transportation and possession of certain African wildlife species and products in New York, where Friends of Animals says that approximately 80% of all hunting trophies are imported.

Turns out, Donald Trump’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric are two contributors to that stat. Based on their photos of recent wildlife conquests, it doesn’t appear the new President-elect will be supporting Cecil’s Law.