FKA Twigs’ New Short Film Offers 35 Minutes of Face-Melting, Artful Dance Moves

WHO: Multitalented artistic dynamo, FKA twigs.

WHY WE CARE: FKA twigs is a new breed of multi-hyphenate. She does so many things so incredibly that it’s tough to pin her down with any main label. Ostensibly, her chief claim to fame is as an ethereal mood-making musician, but she is also an accomplished dancer, choreographer and video artist, often bringing all these talents together. Most recently, we saw her running a free dance workshop in Baltimore and filming a documentary about it for WeTransfer, as part of its “This Works” platform. Now, she’s released Soundtrack 7 in the U.S., following a U.K. debut last month. The 35-minute movie features dance pieces she created for a week-long 2015 residency at Manchester’s Old Granada Studios, during the Manchester International Festival. Described as an “abstract autobiographical piece,” Soundtrack 7 arrives in tandem with the artist’s website renovation, aggregating the many kinds of projects which make her so hard to tie down.