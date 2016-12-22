The Technology That Gets A Package From The Warehouse To Your House

This holiday season, UPS is working long hours to make sure that customers get the gifts they’ve ordered online. The shipper—the world’s largest logistics company by some measures, with 440,000 employees—expects to deliver more than 700 million packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2016. On average, that means approximately 28 million packages a day, double the normal rate. This is unprecedented volume: The National Retail Federation, a trade group, says 56.5% of customers they spoke to plan to buy gifts online this year . That’s the highest amount they have seen so far, an increase of 6.8% from 2015.

In other words: “That forecast means it should be the busiest peak season in UPS history,” said UPS spokesperson Dan McMackin. For the holidays, that means 15 new or expanded hubs and a plan to hire more than 95,000 temporary employees.

The season also means the company is relying on increasingly more complex technology to get packages to their final destination. The company, which alongside FedEx, the USPS, and DHL is among the biggest beneficiaries from the online shopping boom, uses everything from robots to complicated machine learning to smartphone apps to help the company’s workers and drivers stay safe and on time. Most packages are arriving on time. Between December 4 and 10, according to Shipmatrix, a shipping software maker, UPS Ground had an on-time delivery rate of 93.1% versus 93.2% during that period in 2015. FedEx Ground’s on-time delivery rate of 96.2% was slightly above last year’s rate of 95.3%.

According to UPS, the average package that’s shipped by air is handled by a package handler between six to eight times, and the average package that’s shipped by land is handled between eight to 12 times. The decision to take packages by land or air depends on a number of factors—everything from how far away the point of shipping is from the customer to how busy individual airports are.

Puck sorters at UPS’s Worldport facility in Kentucky.

The core of UPS’s shipping operations is the Worldport, the company’s global hub in Louisville, Kentucky. Located at Louisville’s airport, the 5.2 million-square-foot warehouse facility can handle over 416,000 packages per hour, thanks to a mixture of human employees and high-tech automated systems. If you’ve received a package shipped by air via UPS, there’s a good chance it has gone through the Worldport.

Inside facilities like the Worldport, a complicated hub sorting system takes place. Automated preload uses conveyer belts, robot sorters called puck sorters, and sophisticated scanning equipment. A UPS spokesperson says, “Packages come down a belt lined with orange or black plastic pucks, and a specific number of them shoot at a package, sending it down the right chute to be sorted. It’s designed to shoot out the exact number of pucks needed to move the box, based on size.”

Although it’s somewhat outdated, this Reddit AMA with a UPS package handler at the Worldport gives a fascinating look inside the work that’s done there.