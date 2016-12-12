Forget Goop: Flaunt Your Superiority With These Totally Relatable Ideas From Glop

There is a better life out there, beyond the trappings of typical happiness. Once one has ascended the tippy top of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs pyramid, it’s still a daily struggle to keep the darkness at bay. This is where most high-end luxury lifestyle brands come in. The very moment a question of long-standing regrets or shortfalls in charitable donations arises, there is a new fermentation kit to buy or a foam roller detox to reluctantly undertake. With the holidays rapidly approaching, Fast Company decided to check in with Glop—which should in no way be confused with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop—to find out which new lifestyle trends to become obsessed with this season. Watch the video below for Glop founder Gabrielle Moss’s advice on how to make your holidays less toxic, more expensive, and far superior than anyone else’s holidays.