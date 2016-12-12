Forget Goop: Flaunt Your Superiority With These Totally Relatable Ideas From Glop

There is a better life out there, beyond the trappings of typical happiness. Once one has ascended the tippy top of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs pyramid, it’s still a daily struggle to keep the darkness at bay. This is where most high-end luxury lifestyle brands come in. The very moment a question of long-standing regrets or shortfalls in charitable donations arises, there is a new fermentation kit to buy or a foam roller detox to reluctantly undertake. With the holidays rapidly approaching, Fast Company decided to check in with Glop—which should in no way be confused with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop—to find out which new lifestyle trends to become obsessed with this season. Watch the video below for Glop founder Gabrielle Moss’s advice on how to make your holidays less toxic, more expensive, and far superior than anyone else’s holidays.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens