How Technology Could Improve Mental Health In Prisons–But So Far Isn’t

The U.S. correctional system is facing a mental health crisis. Among its prisons and jails, it houses 10 times more people with mental illnesses than all of the country’s mental health hospitals combined. The rate of serious mental illnesses in the jail population is between 3 to 6 times higher than the normal population.

Statistics like these are hard to fathom out of context, but I see these challenges firsthand at my clinical practice. For about a week a month I work at a maximum security jail in the Bay Area, where I treat inmates with severe mental illness. I spend the rest of time as a director of digital health at Brain Power, a mental-health focused technology startup. These worlds might seem far apart, but I’ve often thought about how we can utilize cutting-edge innovations in technology to help some of our most disenfranchised communities, especially those wrapped up in the judicial system.

My major takeaway thus far is that our correctional system has become our mental health system. And our correctional mental health care is for many people their only source of care. I see huge opportunities for technology to help address some key issues in correctional institutions, and more specifically jail mental health. But there are three challenges that are really important to understand before we swoop in with a trendy new telemedicine app or wearable.

Jail administrators and medical personal have their work cut out for them. While delivering mental health and medical care is normally no mean feat, the added restrictions and protocol associated with safety and security within a correctional facility add several layers of complexity. The movement of inmates and personnel is closely regulated (and occasionally halted in an event of a security issue), meaning that running a clinic inside a facility can be much more time-consuming. You must also be careful in what you physically hand to inmates, even pieces of paper can be made into deadly weapons. Lastly, the gang culture in facilities causes some inmates to decline psychiatric help for fear of being judged to be “weak” and risk being ostracized from their gang.

Secondly, when we consider a piece of technology that helps us assess a person’s behavior in real time, or predict that person’s behavior (including risk of suicide or violence), we must clearly outline to whom that information is available, how it will be used, and whether the incarcerated person needs to consent to that technology being used. Unless court-ordered, people have the right to decline routine medical or psychiatric treatment.

Finally, we need to think bigger about the purpose of our correctional system. Is it aimed at rehabilitating, punishing, or a combination of the two? I think about this when considering the role of technologies such as virtual reality, which could be used for inmates to temporarily escape the harsh physical and sensory environments of the jail or prison. But is that what we’re trying to achieve?

It’s a no-brainer, but an area ripe for innovation is the design of communication systems to facilitate the transfer of health information between health care providers inside and outside of the jail. But this is much easier said than done. Many electronic health care record systems are not cross-compatible, and even fewer are specifically designed for use in the correctional environment. Oftentimes fax machines and phone calls are being used to attempt to confirm medication use, a tricky area given that some psychiatric medications are also commonly abused due to their addictive qualities. In some instances, despite considerable detective work, I have found it to be near impossible to piece together a person’s recent use of mental or medical services, especially when they themselves cannot remember their medications, physicians, or diagnoses.