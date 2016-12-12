Frantic Swedish Red Cross PSA Shows Exactly What Being Saved Feels Like

WHO: Svenska Röda Korset, Marcus Söderlund (director)

WHY WE CARE: Most of us, thankfully, will never know what it’s like to be lying injured and alone in a war zone. Or struggling to escape from under a collapsed building. Or, stricken underwater. This powerful film from the Swedish Red Cross plunges the viewer straight into these scenarios in such a realistically panic-inducing fashion, it takes the breath away. The sheer relief when the hand of a Red Cross volunteer appears! The organization needs to say nothing else about why its work is important.

The 60-second film is linked to the charity’s Christmas fundraising appeal, which lays out various ways to contribute, and what the tangible outcomes are from different amounts donated, framing them as “Christmas gifts that save lives.”