Secrets Of A Professional Gift Wrapper

Wrapping presents in pretty paper is a weird tradition, when you think about it. It also takes on a slightly sinister, “big industry” quality when you look into its origins: Gift wrap was popularized in the United States in 1917 by the Halls Brothers, the very ones who also founded Hallmark . Wrapping paper is now a $3.2 billion industry, according to 2011 research conducted by the megachain , and a nearly unanimously upheld tradition, particularly at this time of year.

[Photo: courtesy Dabney Lee]

Hallmark also claims that its No. 1 best seller since 2002 are gift bags—which, according to Dabney Lee Woglom, is the lazy way to conduct your gift-wrapping duties. Woglom, who wraps gifts professionally for her online and Shelter Island, New York-based gift shop Dabney Lee, makes it a rule to never use gift bags (if necessary, she’ll do clear bags with colorful tissue paper). “A big part of the gift is the presentation,” she told me over the phone earlier this week. If you really want your gift to stand out—or make impersonal gifts, like gift cards or money, more meaningful—you have to wrap it, and wrap it nicely. Get a box, cut in straight lines, crease the folds, and hide the tape.

You don’t want your present looking all rumpled and bulky sitting next to a slickly wrapped present in thick, beautifully patterned wrapping paper, do you? The answer is no. We asked Woglom to patiently take us through the steps she takes when wrapping presents, no matter how obvious, and emerged with this list of tips that the pro-wrappers use.

If we’re going to spend $3 billion annually on colorful paper, we should at least do it right.

In addition to running her brick-and-mortar store from Memorial Day to Columbus Day, Woglom manages online and client orders from her home in Brooklyn. This season, she’s been working on gift wrapping for a corporate client with more than 200 gifts to wrap. With four years of professional practice, she’s worked out a system. She also knows the supplies that work the best for her, and brings them back out each year.

When wrapping, Woglom wields two pairs of super sharp scissors, one for cutting paper and one for cutting ribbon. She recommends a pair of gold-handled ones from Haute Papier.