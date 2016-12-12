Transatomic is Attempting Next Generation Nuclear Power

Dr. Leslie Dewan and her team at the start-up Transatomic are designing a nuclear reactor that can produce much more electricity than a conventional reactor, while creating much less nuclear waste. To implement their vision, they’ll need to take on a deeply entrenched energy industry, and convince a cautious public that Transatomic can safely harness the most powerful energy in the world.

