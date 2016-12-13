The Best Gifts Come In The Best-Looking Packages: 8 Exquisite Wrapping Paper Designs

Any designer knows that a product’s packaging is as important for attracting customers as what’s inside. That idea that can also be applied to gift wrapping: Yes, the stakes are lower—people don’t necessarily need extra incentive to open a gift that has been given to them—but the sentiment is largely the same. If you’re going to buy a beautiful designer-made gift for someone, it only makes sense that the outer package reflect the level of care and precision that went into picking out the gift within.

Nice wrapping paper is also handy for dressing up the smaller gifts on your list, making a present for a neighbor or a corporate holiday party all the more special. It looks great under the tree, and it’s easier to save and recycle than the cheaper, thinner rolls that rip easily. Honestly, some of these wrapping paper sheets looks nice enough to frame.

You can find the good stuff at stationary stores, print shops, and online marketplaces like Etsy and Of A Kind, but we’ve also rounded up the best ones below. And while nicer paper will cost you more than your typical Target or Hallmark Store fare, the gift wrap on this list is still affordable—and you can feel better about supporting small businesses.

For The Mid-Century Modernist

Can’t afford Herman Miller or Knoll, but want to appeal to your mid-century modern-loving friends, nonetheless? Here’s a handsome homage to the beloved style at a considerably cheaper price point ($14 for 12 sheets). Buy it on Etsy from Norman’s Printery, the New Jersey-based purveyors of a ton of truly beautiful wrapping paper (see it all here).

A Pattern That’s Out Of This World

One more from Norman’s Printery, then we’ll leave you to browse through the offerings on your own. This Galaxy Wallpaper is too good not to mention—perfect for the outer space-obsessed kids on your list, or the adult who has seen both versions of Cosmos (Carl Sagan and Neil deGrasse Tyson). $14 for 12 sheets

An Ultra-Luxe White Marble

White marble wrapping paper will undoubtedly give whatever you gift a bit of decadence. This one is available from San Francisco-based paper goods shop Ferme a Papier. $11.50 for three sheets.

Impressionist-Inspired Paper

Make your present a work of art with this lovely Impressionist wrapping paper. These brushstroke-splashed rolls are handcrafted by Hillaree Hamblin, Stephanie Hamblin, and Elizabeth Meeks, the three women behind the design shop Birch & Goldberry. Priced at $16, and found here.