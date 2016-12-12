advertisement
“Make America Kittens Again” Wants To Grab You By Your Chrome Extension

[Photo: Flickr user Jill Carlson]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

WHO: Tom Royal
WHAT: “Make America Kittens Again” Chrome extension
WHY WE CARE: If you’re trying to stay abreast of political new but retch a little when you see President-elect Donald Trump’s face plastered across your screen, the “Make America Kittens Again” Chrome extension is what you’re looking for.

Created by tech journalist and editor Tom Royal, “Make America Kittens Again” scans headlines for any mention of Trump and replaces the article’s picture with kittens. The extension launched back in February but is gaining new traction amid news of Trump’s cabinet picks and Russia’s influence over the election. Even though “Make America Kittens Again” doesn’t work on all sites, it’s still better than nothing.

Download “Make America Kittens Again” here.

