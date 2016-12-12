Westjet’s Annual Christmas Campaign Brings The Holidays To Forest Fire Victims

WHO: Westjet

WHY WE CARE: When it comes to airline brands, many operate in two different worlds. One is the utopian air travel ideal of their advertising, the friendly skies, the never-ending smiles, the relaxing journeys. The other is the social media reality–the customer service nightmares, the delays, the cattle run-like nature of the airport experience. But Canadian airline Westjet has been able to largely achieve the rare feat of straddling the two relatively well over the years, regularly being voted one of the country’s favorite brands, and employers.

Over the last few years, the brand has taken things to the next level during the holidays, spreading not only good will but also social video hits thanks to bringing Christmas to the baggage claim, and spreading cheer (and gifts) to a small Dominican village.

It isn’t quite as grandiose, but this year the Calgary-based company looked into its own backyard (or more specifically, its own province) to Fort McMurray, a northern Alberta oil town where many families lost their homes and belongings in massive forest fires last May.

Check out the behind-the-scenes below.