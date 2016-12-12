Elton John Is Challenging YouTubers To Make Videos For Some Of His Biggest Hits

WHAT: To celebrate the 50 years Elton John and Bernie Taupin have been writing songs together, the legendary pop star has teamed with YouTube to launch a YouTube contest called Elton John: The Cut, to create videos for some of the pair’s biggest hits, like “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” and “Tiny Dancer.”

WHO: Elton John, AKQA, YouTube, Pulse Films

WHY WE CARE: This is perhaps the perfect mix of old and new school music entertainment, combining the undeniable hit machine that is Elton John’s back catalog, with the thoroughly modern meritocracy of social video. Not only will John himself be involved in selecting the winning filmmakers, but he’s also enlisted a few expert judges, including Oscar and Emmy-nominated animator PES, filmmaker and musician Kurt Hugo Schneider (who has more than 7.8 million subscribers), and director and choreographer Parris Goebel, who helmed Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” video.

The call for entries is open until January 23, get all the details you need at the official site for Elton John: The Cut.