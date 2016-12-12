“Fast 8”–Sorry, “Fate Of The Furious”–Comes In Like A Wrecking Ball

WHAT: The latest installment in the Fast and the Furious serious, and the one with the most dramatic title change. (The Fate of the Furious.)

WHO: A sprawling returning cast lead by Vin Diesel, and Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray.

WHY WE CARE: The now-venerable Fast and the Furious franchise hit a tragic bump in the road in late 2013 when series star Paul Walker was killed in a real-life car accident. The fate of these films was uncertain for a long time thereafter. Was there a tasteful way to complete the unfinished seventh entry Walker was working on at the time of his death? Could the series continue without him thereafter? With the help of some CGI and a crucial assist from Walker’s brothers Caleb and Cody, director James Wan completed Furious 7 in 2015, and it went on to become the most successful and perhaps most fan-adored Fast of them all–and one of the ultra-rare films to cross the billion-dollar global box office market. The answer to whether the series would continue instantly became: duh. Now here we are, about a year and a half later, and the first trailer for the eighth Fast is upon us. As you may have guessed, shit blows up real good in this one too.

The plot, as always, is incidental. Fast and Furious movies are always about the set pieces and charismatic invincibles performing impossible feats of action. Last time around, the trailer promised huge-ass jets dropping parachuted cars from the sky, which then hit the pavement and burst into a chase scene. (The eventual film more than delivered.) For The Fate of the Furious, we get a wrecking ball tearing through the street, a thin-ice fireball propelled car chase, and prison fights. As for those invincibles, the cast has picked up more and more stragglers along the way, including The Rock, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, and Nathalie Emmanuel’s street-smart hacker, Ramsey, and all these characters are back plus more. Get ready for them all to pulverize your eyes and ears when The Fate of the Furious drops next April.