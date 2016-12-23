Watch Out, There’s A Robot Behind You: 2016 In Automation

Automation continued to be a hot topic in 2016. It backgrounded the political campaign and stoked fears of unemployment. New artificially intelligent devices (you know, robots) appeared constantly, stacking boxes, patrolling parking lots, diagnosing disease, looking after old people. American factories continued to produce more goods, but with fewer people. Automation made our lives easier, and increasingly safe, but also reduced the need for human beings and the need for humans to think for themselves.

In this context, in 2016, people began to argue for more radical solutions beyond the normal responses of training and education. That includes a universal basic income (UBI)–a stipend paid to every man, woman and child to cover fundamental expenses. By the end of the year, several cities and countries, including Utrecht, in the Netherlands, and Finland, were planning full-scale trials of UBI. 2017 is likely to see growing discussion of the idea, with other pilots on the drawing-board.

1. How Soon Before Your Job Is Done By A Robot? This Handy Chart Will Tell You

What’s your job’s “automation potential”? Hint: It’s very high!

2. Walmart Is Testing A Robot Shopping Cart, So You Can Do The Job Of Low-Wage Workers

The cart is designed to guide shoppers around the store—and eventually, even let them check out themselves as they shop.

3. The Goal Of This Board Game Is To Survive The Automation Wave

Can you find navigate your way through a world without jobs?

3. A Dutch City Is Experimenting With Giving Away A Basic Income Of $1,000 A Month

Utrecht is one of four Dutch cities trying to figure out what happens if you give your citizens free money.

4. The Last Cowboy Standing Is Going To Be This Cattle-Herding Robot

Automation is coming to one of the world’s most iconic jobs.