Tiny Houses, Green Houses, Houses Made From Water Bottles: 2016’s Best Buildings

The world is changing fast. And when you look back at this year, the change that’s all around us clearly hasn’t been all good. Human ingenuity will have to be our saving grace. Perhaps there’s nowhere that’s more evident than in our buildings, whether you’re looking at sustainable designs (see the best here ) or state-of-the-art building materials (like insulating carbon foam made from burnt toast or ultra-reflective surfaces that send heat back into space ). Even the CDC is getting into the mix with its new healthy building certification .

Madrid this year began spending millions to expand its parks, but soon just about every unused space will be covered in plants. It’s a move to help the Spanish capital adapt to the effects of climate change. Greenery soaks up rainwater, serves as a natural insulation for buildings, and even reduces the urban heat island effect. Elsewhere, Singapore and New York City are experimenting with built-in greenery and living walls.

Big building projects are great, but there’s also an enormous need to think smaller. In the U.S., more than 500,000 people are homeless, and a quarter of those are children. The solution? Give homeless people a home (obviously). The good news is that startups and established organizations in the U.S. are working toward that goal.

The city of Seattle, where homelessness has long been a crisis, is testing a tiny house village on a plot where a single-family house used to sit. Of course, 14 tiny homes isn’t nearly enough to give the thousands in King County a roof over their head, but it’s a start.

The Bay Area (which is home to a zero net energy homeless shelter), too, is turning to the tiny house movement to deal with its own challenge. “On any given night during the year, there are about 1,400 homeless people who need shelter in Oakland,” says city council member Abel Guillen, who’s experimenting with flat-pack houses as a quick and affordable response (in addition to acquiring around 17,000 new affordable housing units over the next eight years).

And houses for the homeless weren’t the only inspiring innovation we say this year: In Panama, Robert Bezeau and his team of volunteers have collected more than a million bottles off the island chain’s beaches, which have found new life as walls and roofs (later covered in concrete) for a village project in the middle of the jungle.

“It’s a crazy idea,” he says. “I admit it’s a crazy idea. But what is crazy? What is right, what is wrong? It depends how you see things. I see things different.”