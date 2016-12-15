Facebook Revamps Its Messenger App For Our Image-Driven Culture

Rolling out globally over the next few days after two years in development, the improved app—called Messenger Camera—centers around a faster, more user-friendly, artificially intelligent in-app camera that integrates art and special effects into photos—such as scribbling messages or posting pre-set art filters. Now users can tap or press a shutter button in the center of the Messenger screen to take photos or record a video, then choose from thousands of newly added stickers, frames, 3D masks, and effects to dress up their shots and text messages before sending them.

Other improvements include an upgraded inbox that lists favorite friends and those currently using the app, instead of having to click to another section, as well as an ability to resend the same content concurrently to multiple, separate conversations. More features are planned for the near future.

“It’s technology meeting art that allows you to construct visual pieces that you would not be able to do anywhere else,” says Stan Chudnovsky, head of product for Messenger.

Stan Chudnovsky

“Our plan has been to figure out what people want and try to give them the most efficient way of doing that,” he adds. “The world has been moving toward visual messaging, with people sending hundreds of videos and images to each other. It wasn’t like that before, when people mostly wrote messages. Now it’s video and images augmented with text, so it’s flipped.”

The Messenger team developed the improvements after noting that emoji and sticker use was outpacing text—to the tune of 2.5 billion emojis, photos, stickers, and videos sent daily on Messenger—and users increasingly preferred video to audio calls. In addition, conversations were becoming more immediate and targeted.

“These transitions are the result of: As technology improves, people’s behavior changes, and then we want to lean into that and make it easier for people to do what they’re trying to do,” says Peter Martinazzi, director of product management.