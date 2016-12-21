Yes, Even Your Company Needs A Video Strategy In 2017

They say a picture’s worth a thousand words, but what about a video? That’s not a rhetorical question. According to Forrester Research, a minute of video is now worth an estimated 1.8 million words–a finding that confirms what marketers and viral stars already know: Video is eating the world.

Not having a video strategy for 2017 is like not having a digital strategy in 2000. A third of online activity is now spent watching video, and some analysts predict that could increase to more than two-thirds by the end of 2017. Even Facebook, a platform built on written status updates, may be mostly video five years from now, according to Mark Zuckerberg himself. Last month, no less an authority than Brian Halligan, CEO of internet marketing giant Hubspot, called video the number-one content marketing tool available. Still, many companies remain laser-focused on text and still images–trying to reach customers through the standard mix of blog posts, social media updates and, of course, endless email newsletters. I get it. Producing video can seem time-consuming, expensive, and complicated. And getting noticed presents its own set of challenges — especially in a world where more video is uploaded in 30 days than the top three U.S. TV networks have created in the past 30 years. But not having a video strategy for 2017 is like not having a digital strategy in 2000. You might be able to survive for the time being, but holdouts will find themselves seriously left behind and racing desperately to catch up in just a few short years ahead. More and more, digital means video. Like it or not, other media formats are moving to the margins–making it pretty much essential to start putting together your company’s video strategy right about now. The good news is that it isn’t as hard or resource-intensive as you might think. Reaching a target audience isn’t about having the most sophisticated equipment or the latest high-tech toys, and you don’t have to produce Super Bowl–quality ads in order to make an impact. In fact, many of the biggest trends in video heading into 2017 make it easier for companies to produce video in-house, rather than having to outsource production to an agency. Tap Your Staff For Onscreen Talent One of the easiest ways to make effective videos is to tap the talent that’s already on your payroll. Allowing staff to speak honestly and directly to customers creates an intimacy that can instantly cut through the sterile, corporate veneer. In fact, quick and dirty videos made with simple, free tools (like this is one we hacked together for recording screenshots) can often be more effective than slick, commercial-quality ones. Take a look at this video from Zappos, designed to showcase its work culture. It’s a little messy, but that’s part of the charm–real people talking to real people:

advertisement

But the technology can also liven up more down-to-earth experiences, like speeches, conferences, and parties. You could even set one up in your office so clients can “click in” to your headquarters for an office tour. The world is already moving toward video–and fast. What’s driving this trend isn’t the desire for slick production-values and Oscar-worthy editing, though, although there’s a place for that; it’s the desire for a connection that feels human and personal. Keeping that at the core of your video strategy won’t just stretch your dollar, it’ll serve you better than any technological bells and whistles in 2017. Michael Litt is cofounder and CEO of the video marketing platform Vidyard. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellitt.