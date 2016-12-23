Awkward Racists, Angry Mosquitoes, And Climate Change From Space: 2016’s Best Videos

It’s been a tough year. How about some of our most popular videos to relax? Just maybe not the one with the close-up of a mosquito sawing through human skin . Or the ones of climate change ravaging the planet .

Or the scary robot dog that disobeys its master. Or bacteria developing resistance to antibiotics.

There’s a really inspiring one about a refugee boxer. That will get you on the right track for 2017.

1. Watch Racists Being Confronted With Some Very Inconvenient DNA Results

Time to rethink some things.

2. These Time-Lapse Videos From Space Show How Much The World Has Changed In 30 Years

Humans have become exceptionally good at altering the planet.

3. Watch 1,400 Workers Lose Their Jobs At Once—Because Their Jobs Are Going To Mexico

The global economy hits home, and it’s not pretty.

4. Watch This Young Refugee Boxer Explain How #TeamRefugees Inspires Him

Can a team of athletes change the narrative about the refugee crisis?