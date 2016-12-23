An Underground Park And Paris Without Cars: 2016 In Urban Innovation

In the future, more and more people will live in cities. They’re efficient and, despite appearances, a pretty green way to manage millions of people. But they can also be bleak, noisy, dirty placers to live and work.

In 2016, we saw cars being pushed out of our cities in earnest, with Paris not only redesigning its biggest intersections to favor pedestrians, but closing down whole stretches of inner-city highway and turning it into boulevards.

Meanwhile, homes are getting greener, figuratively and literally. In Italy, kids plant crops in pre-school urban farms, in Paris you will be able to live on a giant forest island straddling a road, and in New York and Berlin, people are moving underground.

Worldwide, 2016 has been something of a nightmare year, but in our cities at least, there is a glimmer of hope for the future.

1: I Tried Living In This Tiny House On A Vacant Lot In Amsterdam

Our own Adele Peters found out that in Amsterdam, even tiny, minimalist houses are bigger than her San Francisco apartment.