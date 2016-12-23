A Lot Of Opinions On What, When, And How To Eat: 2016 In Health

Health starts with what you put in your mouth, and how you burn off the calories that you put in your body–and so we found a lot of tips this year about what to eat, how to cook it eat, and even when to eat it. We found out that the Mediterranean diet isn’t just better for you, but cheaper than the typical American diet. We also learned that cow’s milk can be replaced with pea milk, but also that maybe we should eat a little dairy after all, because a fully-vegan diet might destroy the planet.

Forget about counting calories, and obsessing over cholesterol. To stay slim, you just need to eat better foods, cook it yourself, and only eat when your body tells you to.