The Self-Driving Cars Will Either Kill Us Or Smile At Us: 2016 In Transportation

The future of transportation might be self-driving cars, but they took a jerky, stop-start leap forward in 2016. The low points, like the Mercedes programmed to kill anyone but its occupants, were balanced by Sweden’s smiling robot car, all while we get closer to sharing the roads with autonomous vehicles. The good news is, Americans are so lazy that they’ll probably buy self-driving cars despite being terrified of them. The bad news is that we won’t do anything productive with all the time we save by not driving.

[Photo: Markus Bernhard/Getty Images] 12: Will Self-Driving Cars Make Us More Productive? Probably Not Will we become more productive when our cars drive us around? Will we get to work on that super-important PowerPoint? Of course not. We’ll all play Candy Crush, and watch cute YouTube dog videos, just like we do on the subway today. 13: New York’s Holy Grail Transit Map Is Here: The Bus And Subway In One Place Until this year, the world’s de facto capital had no map that linked up its bus and subway systems on the same piece of paper. That’s finally been fixed. Next stop: world peace. 14: Volvo’s Silent Electric Bus Will Now Detect Pedestrians And Honk At Them Many see the move to self-driving vehicles as a way to hand the city back to the people, instead of giving all the rights to the vehicles they get around in. Not Volvo. The Swedish giant has designed its new autonomous buses to honk at and harass pedestrians, just like a human driver.

15: Holland’s Drone-Busting Eagles Are So Successful, They’re Training Eagle Babies A squadron of eagle-babies being trained to fight evil quad-copters on the cold city streets? It’s like a 1980s Saturday-morning cartoon plot.