Looking Back At The World Changing Ideas Of 2016

Each spring, we publish a series of essays about the ideas we see affecting us in the coming year. Prediction is not an exact science, and some of the ideas become vitally important while others fail to gain any traction at all (three years later, we’re still waiting for our commercially available test-tube burger). After this topsy-turvy year, we’re looking back at the ideas and seeing how they’ve fared since we said they were going to change the world.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Update: More than 40% of eligible voters didn’t vote in the election. Enough said.