We All Want A $20,000 House: The Most Popular Stories Of 2016

Well . . . what a year. At the end of 2015 , we were excited about fighting income inequality, cities’ radical transformation into pedestrian paradises, and the growing support for a basic income. That seems a long time ago: The idea of progressive changes to how we live and work already seemed difficult, but now it seems like we’ll instead spend our time fighting for what we already have.

If one thing spoke to the complicated contrasts of this year, it’s our story about the Rural Studio’s $20K House project, created to be a well-designed place to live for a price people can afford. The response was enormous: People are desperate for solutions to stagnating wages and shrinking safety nets, and the idea of a comfortable home they could afford perhaps seemed like a glimmer of a dying American dream. Same with the response to this house, designed specifically to get millennials into the housing market they mostly cannot afford to enter.

Before the idea of “economic anxiety” became a joke about Trump voters, you could see it in stories like this photo essay on a town ravaged by the opioid epidemic, or in the now infamous video of Carrier employees losing their jobs, which–before it was an anti-trade political football–was simply another example of corporate greed run rampant.

In the spring, we said the solution to create a more equitable society was what we called a post-work economy, with a basic income, redistributive taxes, and strong protections for workers and the environment. The only way to deal with stagnating wages, rampant income inequality, and the increase in automation was a radical rethinking of our entire capitalist system:

“It’s likely that many people will recoil from the ideas of post-capitalism because capitalism is such a normative part of life in America and in much of the advanced world. Most of us here, left and right, believe in the idea of free markets, because we’ve been told that is what allows the economy to grow, and how people should be: free in our interactions. The fact is that capitalism—with its tendency to income inequality, information monopolies, and financial power—is running out of steam. It’s time to start thinking about something new.”

Instead, we’re about to enter an era of hyper-capitalism, where worker protections are thrown out and income inequality is enabled at the highest levels of government. But while there may still be a little more steam than we would like, the steam will still run out–and instead of having a new system in place, we may just be woefully unready.

To contrast that with some better news, there are the constant innovations and ideas from cities and companies that stand in contrast to the directions of national politics. There is ReGen, an amazing, future-looking, fully closed-loop neighborhood outside of Amsterdam. It grows its own food and powers itself. It’s a model for a future, sustainable community. Madrid is covering the entire city in trees to help clean the air and increase quality of life. A genius project in India is trying to stop car crashes by slowing down drivers with optical illusions. You can sign a lease to live in apartments around the world.