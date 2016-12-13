Mad Magazine’s Trump Card

The best way to aggravate a bully is ignore him. But every time Mad magazine throws a picture of Donald Trump on its cover, sales jump.

When the first Trump cover came out last year, it featured the then-presidential candidate with similarly coiffed Mad mascot Alfred E. Neuman as topping the 20 Dumbest list of 2015. Sales doubled.

“We were surprised,” says Mad editor John Ficarra. “We already had Alfred E. Neuman on the cover. Who knew that if we doubled the number of idiots on our cover we could also double our sales?”

But it happened again. June’s “Brainless Issue,” featuring Neuman springing out of Trump’s head like a jack-in-the-box, saw a 16,000-issue bump in sales.

And it wasn’t just covers. Trump gags on Mad’s daily blog, the Idiotical, and a Mad Dumps on Trump digital book always spiked in unique users.

All that was before Trump won. This time, faced with the post-election “20 Dumbest People Events and Things of 2016” issue that comes today, the Mad men were in a quandary.

“We’re sick of Trump, but he just keeps giving us material,” says Ficarra. “There’s such Trump fatigue in New York, we were consciously trying to find a way not to put him on the cover.” His staff found a work-around by depicting a nauseous Neuman throwing up in a Trump “Make America Great Again” cap. “Next time, we might have Alfred holding a sign that says, ‘No Trump in this issue—except pages 6, 12, 16, 18 . . .’”