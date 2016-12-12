Cinephile Alert: The Martin Scorsese Museum Exhibition Has Come To NYC

There is so much to see at the Martin Scorsese exhibition at the Museum of the Moving Image. A few highlights: The boxing gloves and belt that Robert De Niro wore when he played Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull, a letter Jean Luc Godard wrote to Scorsese and the dining room table and chairs at which Scorsese’s parents Catherine and Charles sat and talked about their lives as immigrants in their son’s 1974 documentary Italianamerican.

But the most fascinating item on display—at least in my opinion—is a storyboard that the director created when he was just 11 years old. It lays out in great detail—and vibrant color—his vision for The Eternal City, an epic film about royalty in ancient Rome starring the likes of Richard Burton and Alec Guinness.

The young Scorsese had a brilliant imagination and was full of ambition, and when you look at this storyboard hanging on the wall in a museum surrounded by memorabilia from the real films that he would grow up to direct—films like Taxi Driver, After Hours, The King of Comedy, GoodFellas, The Aviator, and The Departed—you can’t help but be happy for and proud of the boy who so clearly and prophetically envisioned himself making great movies.

Matt Damon (left) and Leonardo DiCaprio (right) in THE DEPARTED, 2006

Scorsese isn’t merely a director, of course. He is a legend, one of the most influential filmmakers of all time, which makes it surprising to learn that Martin Scorsese—as the exhibition now on display at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens through April 23 is simply called—is actually the first major museum exhibition focused on the director and his work.

It didn’t originate in the United States as you might expect but in Germany, where it was first staged at Berlin’s Deutsche Kinemathek—Museum für Film und Fernsehen. From there, the exhibit traveled to museums in Italy, France, Australia and Belgium before arriving in New York City, Scorsese’s hometown.

Curators Kristina Jaspers and Nils Warnecke of Deutsche Kinemathek asked the director if he would approve of them mounting an exhibition of his work about five years ago. He didn’t say yes right away. “He needed a lot of time to think about the idea that there would be an exhibition about him,” Jaspers says, noting, “and we were very glad that he agreed.”

The director placed only one limitation on the curators, according to Warnecke—he didn’t want the exhibition to present a linear biographical narrative. And that was fine with Jaspers and Warnecke given that Scorsese’s career story is one that is still in the process of playing out. In fact, his latest film, Silence, which casts Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver as 17th century Portuguese Jesuits, who go to Japan to find a master priest (played by Liam Neeson) gone missing, recently premiered at The Vatican and opens in theaters on December 23. “He is here, and he lives, and he is, I think, more creative and busy than he was ever before,” Warnecke says.