Silicon Valley Reinvents The Ball

Admittedly, it sounds like some parody straight out of Silicon Valley. There’s a startup called PlayImpossible , and it has invented a ball. But not just any ball! The ball is connected to an app, naturally, because kids these days are all addicted to their smartphones, so how else do you get them to play ball besides by putting the experience into an app?

But doggonit–isn’t it an idea that sounds just crazy enough to work?

Founded by Brian Monnin, a serial entrepreneur most recently at Intel; Kevin Langdon, a technology specialist in health care wearables; and Gadi Amit, CEO of NewDealDesign (NDD)–the same firm behind the Fitbit–PlayImpossible is developing what it calls an “active gaming system.” It’s a line of sporting equipment that connects to software to promote what’s otherwise good old-fashioned play. “Truly in the pure sense of the word play. Without ulterior motives, programming balls, learning coding, being NFL prospects,” says Amit. “Just go back to pure fun. And the thing today is, kids see the digital domain as part of their fun.”

PlayImpossible’s first product, due in 2017 for an undisclosed price, is called the Gameball.

The Gameball is a fairly normal five-inch ball, constructed much like a small volleyball. There are no lights, speakers, or motors to speak of. “That’s the magic of it,” says Amit. “If you think about it, the history of the ball goes back maybe 10,000 years. It’s an object that’s central to our sports and leisure activity. That’s really unique. There aren’t objects like that. The biggest task for me as a designer was how not to defile the simplicity of that ball.”

So NDD made the technology end invisible. Inside the ball lives a sensor suite and a Bluetooth chip, and with this hardware, the ball can measure speed, altitude, and spin, all of which is sent back to the Gameball app. As of now, the app has about 10 games, though PlayImpossible plans to both add more and open up the API to the Gameball itself, so anyone could build an app for the hardware.

The games are designed for groups of just a few kids playing in relatively close proximity, like hot potato. Since the ball has no feedback mechanisms of its own, sounds and scores play through a nearby tablet or phone. Crucially, however, you don’t really need to check the screen during play. For the most part, the digital end serves like an automated score keeper, giving stats on who bounced the ball the highest, or managed to generate the most spin–all while letting kids get immersed in the analog world of play. There’s even a free-play mode that will record stats without any rules, with the understanding that a child playing with a ball will be perfectly inventive in her own right.