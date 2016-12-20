Lessons From Three Of 2016’s Biggest PR Fails

2016 saw its fair share of corporate public-relations mishaps, but some were more cringeworthy than others. To be sure, the PR crises in certain cases weren’t all that bad compared with the serious business missteps that precipitated a few of them, but the fact remains that there is always a better and a worse way to talk to customers and the public when something’s gone wrong. These were three of the year’s most egregious gaffes, and what companies can learn from them heading into 2017.

As soon as Prince passed away on April 21 this year, the General Mills-owned and Minneapolis-based (the artist’s hometown) Cheerios tweeted an image of the words “Rest in Peace” on a purple background, with “#Prince” in the message. That probably would have been fine, but to put the brand’s stamp on it, the company dotted the “i” with a Cheerio. This extra touch set off mourning fans, who saw the tweet as an insensitive marketing ploy.

Lesson learned: Attempting to capitalize on a high-profile celebrity’s death rarely puts a brand in a positive light–it’s usually deemed tasteless. It was no different for Cheerios. Part of the issue here was the timing of the tweet, which arrived mere hours after Prince’s death was confirmed.

With fans still in disbelief, the perception was that Cheerios was hopping on the bandwagon to align itself with the artist. Few were probably aware that Cheerios was based in Prince’s hometown, so folks inside the company may have felt the loss just as keenly as his biggest fans, but that didn’t help perceptions. To the brand’s credit, when it had become apparent that the Twittersphere was upset over the post, Cheerios quickly removed it and released a statement explaining that the company had only wanted to “acknowledge the loss of a musical legend in its hometown.”

By that time, the damage was done; enough people had screencapped the image to repost with their displeasure. The bottom line is that when it comes to a national loss or tragedy, a brand is better off either expressing sympathy without incorporating any kind of commercial message, or just avoiding it altogether.

In mid-September, mere weeks after the release of its flagship Galaxy Note 7, Samsung began receiving reports of the smartphones catching fire while charging. Initial analysis pointed to overheating batteries, so the South Korean company suggested owners return the phone to where they purchased it for an exchange or refund, extending the crisis to carriers like Verizon and AT&T. When reports of fires continued even with the replacement devices, the brand decided to recall all Galaxy Note 7s and to cease production.

To be fair, that was a manufacturing crisis first and a PR crisis second, but the two became progressively intertwined as the mishap unfolded. While the tech company was relatively quick to respond to the situation, it made mistakes along the way, seemingly underestimating the scale of the problem.