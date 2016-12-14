4 Real-Life Ways People Shut Down Interruptions For Good

When it’s time to get things done, interruptions can be the bane of a productive person’s existence. Email and instant messages, phone calls, and co-workers with “just a quick question” can easily eat up hours of our day and, basically, make our work lives hell.

But it’s possible to develop effective strategies to manage interruptions and train your co-workers and even supervisors to give you some space while you finish your work. Here are four real-life examples of tactics that worked.

When team members at branding agency Motto want to block out interruption-free time, they grab the “Shhh” sign. Initially a promotional item sent by a printing company, one of Motto’s staffers tucked the bright orange sign into an equally bright orange letter-holder shaped like a dog. There’s only one in the office, so it’s on a first-come, first-served basis, says cofounder Ashleigh Hansberger. But when the sign is planted on someone’s desk, it signals “back off” and “keep it down” to co-workers without saying a word.

“It’s good for telling other people not to distract you, but then we also have to manage our own distractions, like email and text notifications—the ones we have control over,” Hansberger says.

Jake Tully, who works in public relations for TruckDrivingJobs.com, a job listing website for people seeking jobs in trucking, conducted a workplace interruption experiment without even realizing it at first. Sometimes, when he was at his desk, he would wear earbuds. And, sometimes, he would opt for larger, noise-canceling earphones. There wasn’t really any rhyme or reason to it, he says. It was just whatever he felt like doing that day.

But, soon, he realized that people were less likely to interrupt him when they saw he had the larger headphones on. When he was wearing the earbuds, they were more likely to take his attention away from what he was working on. “I guess, mentally, people see [the ear buds] as more casual,” he says.

So, he adopted the earphones as an interruption-management tool. Now it’s well known that when Tully has the big headphones on, he means business. When he’s sporting earbuds, co-workers can tap him for what they need.