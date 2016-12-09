A Stunning Black Model Recreated Famous Fashion Ads To Encourage More Diversity

WHO: Deddeh Howard

WHY WE CARE: We hear a lot of talk about diversity, particularly in advertising. Here we get a beautiful call out to fashion brands that need to walk the walk a bit more. In her original post of the “Black Mirror” series, Howard wrote that despite being constantly bombarded with ads, we still rarely see black women being represented.

“At New York fashion week or any other famous fashion events: black girls are almost invisible,” wrote Howard. “There is the odd one here and there, but it always feels like an afterthought. We live in a globalized world with nowadays many interracial couples producing mixed babies. Why can’t the big brands not embrace our diversity more and give all of us visibility?”

Though only posted three days ago, Howard told Cosmo she’s already been approached by agencies and brands for work, or to help them understand what they can be doing right.