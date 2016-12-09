Now The More Fitbit Steps You Take IRL, The Better Your NBA 2K17 Player Gets

WHAT: A collaboration between Fitbit and 2K Games links your IRL steps with the skills of your NBA 2K17 player.

WHO: Fitbit, 2K Games, CP+B LA

WHY WE CARE: It’s nothing new for gamers to be able to modify in-game versions of themselves, and NBA 2K franchise is no exception–from shooting and passing prowess to using face-scanning technology to map their likeness onto their in-game counterpart. Also not new are the societal laments around the effect of gaming on the waistlines of our youth. Now 2K Games has teamed with Fitbit to connect these two by linking people’s physical activity IRL to the skills of their NBA 2K17 player.

By connecting their Fitbit account to their NBA 2K17 profile, a gamer’s NBA 2K character will get a temporary player rating boost for every 10,000 steps a day that gamer records on their Fitbit. These boosts improve skills like agility, layups, dunks, and more for the next five games played that day.

Now I just need to find a non-gaming marathoner friend with a Fitbit.