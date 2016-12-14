Office Design Grows Up

In the past, all it took to have a cool office was a foosball table, a beer tap, and a few couches. Today companies are looking for ways to boost creativity , spark innovation, and motivate employees. Additionally, tech companies (which have carried the brunt of those foosball stereotypes) are thinking of their workspaces as physical representations of their brand–and as tech matures so too do its offices. In 2016, office design grew up and put on a tie. But the best examples we saw still maintained some punk soul. Here are our picks for the coolest workspaces of the year.

A Web Publisher Finds A New Home In An Old-School Printing Press

Squarespace’s sophisticated new office in the West Village feels like a work of modern art, thanks to its sculptural architectural detailing, like a wood-clad staircase and steel facade. But it’s not about good looks. The designers wanted to create a space that could house all 320 of its NYC employees under one roof. Before this they were spread across six floors in four buildings. Now there’s ample room for quiet work and collaboration, plus a pretty sweet roof deck.

Pinterest’s New HQ Mirrors The Platform’s Evolution

For its new San Francisco headquarters, Pinterest collaborated with local architecture firm Iwamoto Scott. The space–which occupies a former John Deere factory–is an exercise in subtlety. “At the time, Pinterest was undergoing a significant redesign of the website itself, moving to a more streamlined, pared-down aesthetic,” architect Lisa Iwamoto told Co.Design. “It was a cultural shift for the company, moving away from what people had been more used to—the content, the DIY, craftsy feel of Pinterest to the platform of Pinterest. That was something that the architecture was also trying to achieve.”

A Building Engineered For Innovation

Is innovation something that can be designed? The architects at HWKN, the firm behind the Pennovation Center at the University of Pennsylvania, think so. By constructing the space to foster social interaction (the idea being that innovative ideas happen when people who normally wouldn’t talk put their heads together), retaining a raw aesthetic, and adding hyper-modern interventions into an old building, HWKN’s principal Matthias Hollwich thinks he achieved success. “If you have to drill into the wall, be my guest and do it,” he says. “The architecture needs to be raw and solid so manipulations can be done without hesitation. Idea creation needs to overrule architectural preciousness.”

A Showcase For Artisan Craft

West Elm started as a home design retailer, but in the years since it’s evolved into a hotelier, a contract furniture company, and a champion of independent design and artisan craft. The latter two traits have helped distinguish the brand in the marketplace, and it proudly displays the fruits of those collaborations in its new DUMBO, New York, headquarters. Peter Fowler, VP of workspace and hospitality at West Elm, puts it succinctly: “People are looking to move away from commoditized, white, techy products in offices.”

A Workspace Where No Boys Are Allowed

The Wing–part social club, part coworking space–opened this autumn in an area of Manhattan formerly known as Ladies’ Mile. Decked out in pastel furniture, festooned with whimsical wallpaper, and branded by Pentagram, the space seeks to bring back women’s clubs, which were popular in the early 20th century. “Being feminine is not what the Wing is about and it’s not what the design is about either,” Oberman says. “The design is about strength and language and humor and diversity.”

Instagram’s Camera-Ready Office

Inside Instagram’s new Menlo Park, California, office, you’ll find desks and conference rooms, but you’ll also find meticulously thought-out sets prime for picture taking. And just like the app unveiled prismatic new branding in 2016, the space shares the rainbow connection. The architecture firm Gensler wanted it to feel like a 3D version of the app. “Offline, that translated into different textures, bright colors, and lighting,” Instagram’s head of design Ian Spalter told Co.Design.