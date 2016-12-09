NBC Just Can’t (And Seemingly Won’t) Quit Donald Trump

UPDATE (3/3/17): Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that he will not be returning as the host of The New Celebrity Apprentice, essentially blaming President Trump for his decision.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Schwarzenegger states:

“With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division.”

No word yet on whether or not President Trump will remain as an executive producer on the show or if NBC will continue the series after a drop in ratings and sponsorships.

President-elect Donald Trump will retain his executive producer credit on the upcoming season of The Celebrity Apprentice, raising a few ethical questions for NBC.

Production company MGM has yet to disclose the financial terms of Trump’s position on the show he help to develop with creator Mark Burnett. Presidents receiving royalties from side ventures like book deals is certainly not unheard of. What’s more concerning is Trump’s unwillingness to fully break from his business interests–and NBC’s potential conflict of interest.

In 2015, NBC cut ties with Trump following his derogatory remarks on Mexican immigrants, which led to a legal tussle over the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants, joint ventures of Trump and NBC. The pageant was eventually sold to WME/IMG with Fox picking up broadcasting, but The Apprentice and was still in a grey area. Trump stepped down as the host of The Celebrity Apprentice last year to focus on his presidential campaign, yet it was unclear, until now, if he would retain any affiliation with the franchise.

If NBC was so quick to distance itself from Trump with the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants, why can’t they fully dissolve their relationship with him concerning The Apprentice? Follow up question: Does NBC even want to pump the brakes on a character they’ve abetted for more than 10 years?