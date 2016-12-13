How To Avoid Losing Freelance Work To Your Own Collaborators

Randi was feeling desperate. A coaching client of mine, she’d worked hard to build a piece of her business and now worried she was about to lose it. Randi is a freelance writer and was on the verge of sealing a deal with her client, named Chase.

As part of negotiating the deal, she’d offered to bring in another freelance writer with a complementary skill set to help her on the project, thinking it would shore up her own credibility and let them both charge higher rates. But now Chase had expressed some interest in dropping her altogether and giving all the work to her associate.

This happens to freelancers and independent workers more than you might think. There are a few reasons why, and a few things you can do.

First, the bad news: As an independent doing project-based work for a company, you automatically face a number of disadvantages, where at least a few of these things are likely to hold true:

You don’t automatically own the client relationship just because you were first to the party.

It’s hard to establish (and get recognition for) a hierarchy within informal work groups put together by independent professionals.

Clients can and will bypass newly created reporting roles hoping to keep management costs low.

Complex projects nevertheless require more formalized reporting structures to keep the job on track.

Companies that routinely work with freelancers often do so to avoid paying management fees.

Randi had been doing piecework on Chase’s site for a year in the hopes of eventually getting to revise the whole outdated structure. When Chase inquired about how SEO could drive more traffic, Randi responded that she knew Matt, the perfect SEO guy, and immediately introduced him. Her thinking was that Matt would report–through her–to Chase since it was still ultimately her project.

It worked fine for a while, but then the client began to leave Randi out of emails. Fearing that she’d miss some important details, she reminded Chase to keep her cc’d, and got this response:

Randi, I’m concerned about costs and would prefer to work directly with Matt. What’s your role?

Randi wanted to respond with, “I need to manage this project to make it’s done right!” But she thought better of it and called me instead.