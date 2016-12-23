See The Most Compelling Photos From 2016

If you want to better understand income inequality, you could read up on the Gini coefficient, or you could look at photos of how the super-rich live –versus the toothbrushes, sofas, and toys of people living on less than $2 a day.

The best photos of 2016 looked at everything from inequality to bike crashes in London, ultra-creative playgrounds, and an astronaut’s epic Instagram. Many focused on change: gorgeous satellite images of shrinking glaciers and lakes and growing sprawl, photos of the disappearing mom-and-pop stores of New York City, and the everyday results of climate change from people around the world.

[Photo: Guillaume Herbaut—Institute]

1. These Photos Show The Beautiful, Disturbing World Of The 1%

These images chart the lifestyle of the wealthiest among us—and what that inequality is doing to the rest of the world.

[Photo: Matthew Christopher]

2. These Photos Of An Abandoned Wildlife Park Show How Badly We Used To Treat Animals

Take a trip through the ruins of the decaying Catskill Game Farm.

[Photo: Graeme Weston]

3. These Moving Photos Show The Moments Before Cyclists Were Killed By Cars

Drivers make biking an inherently risky form of commuting. These photos show just how risky—and how deadly cars can be.

4. See These Photos Of Earth’s Most Beautiful Places—Before They Disappear

Climate change and over-tourism are destroying some of the world’s most rare and beautiful places.

[Photo: Benjamin Grant]

5. These Breathtaking Aerial Photos Of Earth Show How Humans Have Changed The Planet

From massive mines in Africa to dizzying freeway interchanges, these images capture the strange beauty—and horror—of humanity’s footprint.