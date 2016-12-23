The CRISPR Revolution: 2016 In Genetics

In the lab, CRISPR also shows promise to help cure sickle cell disease and AIDS (more frivolously, other researchers want to use gene editing to paint new designs in animal fur). In China in October, a patient with lung cancer became the first person to ever be treated with CRISPR-edited cells. Cancer trials in the U.S. will begin in 2017.

And in a year when thousands of pregnant women around the world may have been infected with the Zika virus, researchers also tested new ways to wipe out mosquitoes with gene editing (unsurprisingly, many biologists question whether humans should be deliberately driving a species into extinction).

1. CRISPR Is Going To Revolutionize Our Food System—And Start A New War Over GMOs

The gene-editing tool could create drought-resistant grain or allergy-free peanuts. Will a society on edge about genetically modified food embrace this newest innovation?

[Photo: Frans Kuypers, PhD: RBClab.com, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland]

2. CRISPR Gene Editing Is Making Huge Strides In Curing Sickle Cell Disease

Changing the DNA of a person’s bone marrow lets it produce blood cells that don’t have the deadly mutation.

[Photo: Yang Lab]

3. What Does The New CRISPR-Edited Mushroom Mean For Agriculture?

You’ll soon be eating gene-edited food and you might not even know it.