Ikea Gives Its Products Brutally Honest New Names

A child’s chalkboard is called “Too much screentime,” while a bunkbed goes by “she gives mixed signals.” A garlic press reads, “how to say I’m not interested,” while a toilet brush reads “how long is a stomach bug contagious.”

This is Ikea’s latest campaign, featured on Adweek, which takes relationship-related Google queries, and responds to them with a sponsored Ikea product page dubbed, “Retail Therapy.” I’m not sure Ikea will actually sell any extra birch veneer furniture by playing off our saddest searches. But the campaign does offer a funny antidote to your typical holiday treacle.

[All Photos: via Ikea Retail Therapy]