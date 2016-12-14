These Podcasts From 2035 Give Us A Glimpse Into The Future Of Transit

It’s 2035 in Manhattan, after the morning commute on a weekday, and the traffic on city streets has shifted: instead of autonomous shuttles taking people to work, the roads are given over to bikes, scooters, and other human-powered transportation. In the middle of the night, the rules automatically shift again to prioritize autonomous delivery vans.

That’s one scenario imagined in a series of fake podcasts from the future created by the design firm Designit, which wanted to explore how potential changes in urban transportation could affect everyday life.

Instead of focusing on technology, they’re more interested in the potential social impacts. “The format we used is really useful not to create false futures or false ‘perfect’ states, but to understand all the potential conflicts that are out there,” says Jun Lee, design research director at Designit.

“We weren’t interested in trying to predict anything specific,” he says. “We wanted to start a conversation about some of the social and cultural realities that would emerge from many of the technology trends that people already know about.”

In one podcast, someone interviews residents about how they’re adapting to the new mode-shifting “FlexStreets” created by the city’s Department of Movement (a merger between the Department of Transportation and the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications).

The skit is a little awkward (and badly acted) but raises interesting ideas. How difficult would it be to navigate streets that constantly shift between uses? How could it launch new businesses? As driving patterns shift, could parts of streets be leased to apartment buildings for use as playgrounds or open-air markets?

In another podcast, the city is considering a ban on “fluid neighborhoods,” or cars, vans, and boats that have turned into mobile businesses and roving homes. Driven out by rising rents, some former New Yorkers have moved farther away and commute via hyperloop, but others, unwilling to leave, are camping in vehicles.