Your Creative Calendar: 68 Things To See, Hear, And Read In January

Once upon a time, Co.Create put together a statistical, 100% scientific analysis proving that January is the weirdest month of the year for movies. This study coincided with the release of Mortdecai, a film about Johnny Depp’s bracingly eccentric mustache, but it also shed light on the phenomenon of either a new Underworld or Resident Evil chapter, along with some true cinematic abominations like Kangaroo Jack, always ringing in the new year. Well, it is with no small pleasure that we announce Hollywood has indeed done it again, releasing into the wild a flock of flicks that could only come out in the dead of winter—including both an Underworld AND a Resident Evil entry, along with Monster Trucks, the film about trucks that are indeed monsters, destined to be the Kangaroo Jack of its time. Worry not, though, because even if this January’s movie offerings form a typically mixed bag of nuts, the supply of music and TV on hand will no doubt captivate, with new work from the xx and Run the Jewels, and the premiere of Tom Hardy’s foray into TV, Taboo. Here’s what else you’ll be watching and listening to while keeping warm this winter.
Movies In Theaters
- Amityville: The Awakening, opens January 6.
- Underworld: Blood Wars, opens, January 6.
- Monster Trucks, opens January 13.
- The Book of Love, opens January 13.
- Live By Night, opens January 13.
- Sleepless, opens January 13.
- Split, opens January 20.
- XXX 3: The Return of Xander Cage, opens January 20.
- Bastards, opens January 27.
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, opens January 27.
- The Salesman, opens January 27.
Movies To Watch At Home
- Mad Families, premieres January 12 on Crackle.
- The Bye Bye Man, opens January 13.
- Beaches, premieres January 21 on Lifetime.
- Gad Gone Wild, premieres January 24 on Netflix.
- Detour, premieres January 20.
- Trespass Against Us, premieres January 20.
Albums You Should Hear
- Brian Eno – Reflection, out on January 1.
- Dropkick Murphys – 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory, out on January 6.
- Run the Jewels – Run The Jewels 3, out on January 13.
- The Flaming Lips – Oczy Mlody, out on January 13.
- The XX – I See You, out on January 13.
- AFI – AFI (The Blood Album), out on January 20.
- Foxygen – Hang, out on January 20.
- Joan of Arc – He’s Got The Whole This Land Is Your Land In His Hands, out on January 20.
- Kid Koala – Music To Draw To: Satellite, out on January 20.
- Bell Biv DeVoe – Three Stripes, out on January 27.
- Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound, out on January 27.
- Ty Segall – Ty Segall, out on January 27.
Things To Watch On Your TV Or Computer
- Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle II, premieres January 1 on Comedy Central.
- The Mick, premieres January 1 on FOX.
- Ransom, premieres January 1 on CBS.
- Sherlock, premieres January 1 on PBS.
- American Masters: By Sidney Lumet, premieres January 3 on PBS.
- The Wall, premieres January 3 on NBC.
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, premieres January 4 FXX
- Man Seeking Woman, premieres January 4 on FXX.
- Nashville, premieres January 5 on CMT.
- Portlandia, premieres January 5 on IFC.
- Emerald City, premieres January 6 on NBC.
- One Day at a Time, premieres January 6 on Netflix.
- 74th Golden Globe Awards, premieres January 8 on NBC.
- Taboo, premieres January 10 on FX.
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, premieres January 11 on TBS.
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, premieres January 11 on Bravo.
- Jeff & Some Aliens, premieres January 11 on Comedy Central.
- Schitt’s Creek, premieres January 11 on Pop.
- The UCB Show, premieres January 12 on Seeso.
- Wham Bam Thank You Ma’am, premieres January 12 on Seeso.
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, premieres January 13 on Netflix.
- Homeland, premieres January 15 on Showtime.
- Victoria, premieres January 15 on PBS.
- The Young Pope, premieres January 15 on HBO.
- Teachers, premieres January 17 on TV Land.
- Throwing Shade, premieres January 17 on TV Land.
- Six, premieres January 18 on History.
- Baskets, premieres January 19 on FX.
- How to Get Away With Murder, premieres January 19 on ABC.
- Scandal, premieres January 19 on ABC.
- Great Performances: Alicia Keys – Landmarks Live in Concert, premieres January 20 on PBS.
- The Magicians, premieres January 25 on Syfy.
- Adam Newman’s Fuzzies, premieres January 26 on Seeso.
- Riverdale, premieres January 26 on CW.
- Planet Earth II, premieres January 28 on BBC America.
Books To Read
- In the Great Green Room: The Brilliant and Bold Life of Margaret Wise Brown by Amy Gary, out on January 9.
- Clownfish Blues: a Novel by Tim Dorsey, out on January 23.
- 4 3 2 1: a Novel by Paul Auster, out on January 30.
- Right Behind You by Lisa Gardner, out on January 30.
[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company; Source Photos: Taboo: Robert Viglasky, courtesy of FX; Live By Night: Claire Folger, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; Bastards: Daniel McFadden, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter: Ilze Kitshoff, courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment; Underworld: Blood Wars: Larry Horricks, courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment; The Mick: Pamela Littky, courtesy of FOX; Emerald City: Michael Muller, courtesy of NBC; One Day At A Time: Michael Yarish, courtesy of Netflix; 74th Golden Globe Awards: Art Streiber, courtesy of NBC; Jeff & Some Aliens: courtesy of Comedy Central; The Young Pope: Gianni Fiorito, courtesy of HBO; Victoria: courtesy of ITV Plc]