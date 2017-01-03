Your Creative Calendar: 68 Things To See, Hear, And Read In January

Once upon a time, Co.Create put together a statistical, 100% scientific analysis proving that January is the weirdest month of the year for movies. This study coincided with the release of Mortdecai, a film about Johnny Depp’s bracingly eccentric mustache, but it also shed light on the phenomenon of either a new Underworld or Resident Evil chapter, along with some true cinematic abominations like Kangaroo Jack, always ringing in the new year. Well, it is with no small pleasure that we announce Hollywood has indeed done it again, releasing into the wild a flock of flicks that could only come out in the dead of winter—including both an Underworld AND a Resident Evil entry, along with Monster Trucks, the film about trucks that are indeed monsters, destined to be the Kangaroo Jack of its time. Worry not, though, because even if this January’s movie offerings form a typically mixed bag of nuts, the supply of music and TV on hand will no doubt captivate, with new work from the xx and Run the Jewels, and the premiere of Tom Hardy’s foray into TV, Taboo. Here’s what else you’ll be watching and listening to while keeping warm this winter.