How I Worked Productively On A Year-Long Family Trip Around The World

A couple of years ago, my wife and I finally did something we’d dreamed about for years; we ditched our house and cars, put the rest of our stuff in storage, took our 10- and 13-year-old boys out of school, and hit the road with only one bag each .

You can access cell coverage or Wi-Fi from just about anywhere . . . I even took a board call mid-hike one day on my way to base camp on Mt. Everest.

We’d figured it was a “now or never” type of thing. At the time, I was winding down with one startup I’d cofounded that had recently been acquired, but I’d held onto a few board of director positions, including one with a small telecom company. Over the course of our travels, that business got acquired, too, and since I chaired its board, I needed to stay in touch with colleagues during that crucial time more than I’d expected to.

That meant developing a few productivity strategies on the fly–approaches that would let me stay focused when I needed to but still disconnect to spend time with my family just as I’d planned. Most of all, my working methods would need to be flexible enough to weather all kinds of situations our travels would find us in. Here’s what proved most effective.

One of the advantages to being in another time zone is that you can connect with colleagues and make business calls late at night, without losing out on sightseeing. For me, video was a huge helper here. I got more done via video that year than I could have by just using email and making ordinary phone calls.

Of course, we all have to sleep at some point, and traveling constantly is exhausting. So even though I did some creative scheduling to take advantage of time differences, I didn’t want to be woken up at 3 a.m. by colleagues who were just having lunch on the other side of the world. My phone’s “do not disturb” function came in handy there.

A lot of people think it’s hard to stay connected while traveling, and it can be. But I found a few easy and affordable ways to stay online virtually whenever and wherever. I invested in a T-Mobile phone plan that let me roam with unlimited data in just about any country, without having to laboriously search for SIM cards and sign up for new plans in each new place. This way, as soon as I landed in a new city, on a remote island, or in the hinterlands, I could at least check in on some work items.

Other commonplace collaboration apps were no-brainers, like Google Docs. I used cloud-based tools, including Dropbox, for personal stuff, too. From passport photos to immunization records, having online connectivity that syncs with your phone can save you a lot of time, money, and hassle. And if you sign up for iBooks or Kindle Unlimited, you can keep your reading material (including travel guides) at your fingertips without buying new ones in each new destination and lugging them around.