Do Foundations Make Enough Change In The World? They Don’t Think So

The majority of CEOs in charge of over 200 of the country’s largest foundations don’t think their industry is making a significant difference in the world, according to a new report by the Center for Effective Philanthropy . Why are they still going to work each day? Most still think significant progress is possible.

That’s a hard realization considering the gap between current reality and future potential means those most in need of philanthropic aid may not be receiving it in a truly meaningful way. In other words, a lack of strong leadership may be leaving people needlessly sick, suffering, or in a position where their rights are violated.

This is the knock that’s existed for a long time about foundations, many of which spend only a sliver of their endowments on arguably safe ways to continue to exist in perpetuity. “My view is that foundation leaders actually may be underestimating the ways in which they have contributed to change on key issues,” says Center for Effective Foundation president Phil Buchanan, who hedges that statement immediately: “Historically, foundations have not done as well as anyone would want them to. Both things are true.”

Cue the excuses: “We have too many focus areas, creating shallow knowledge in these areas and too much division of our resources,” one leader says anonymously in the report. “We still have a passive ‘grantmaking’ culture and not enough of a ‘whatever it takes’ mindset,” adds another.

Technically, the report is called “The Future of Foundation Philanthropy.” It goes on to point out three main cause areas that leaders seem most concerned about: wealth and inequality, climate change and the environment, and education. At that same time, the CEOs say there are three main roadblocks stalling the progress at large: “internal challenges . . . the external context of the work . . . and a lack of collaboration.” (Basically, everything.)

Now cue the finger pointing: While nearly 60% of respondents say that foundations will need to change by a large extent to tackle them, only around 15% consider that very likely. Why? Most viewed the industry as a whole as less prepared for change than their own operations.